The Infinity War cast might have accidentally spoiled Avengers 4’s biggest scene

Thanos may have told everyone to keep his secrets, but now we’ve seen Infinity War, it appears that the message didn’t filter through to the cast and their directors during the press tour.

That’s because they appear to have spoiled Avengers 4’s biggest scene, a scene which wasn’t in Infinity War, but will definitely show up in the sequel.

Oh, and we may know exactly who appears in that epic scene.

So, we should warn you, SPOILERS FOR INFINITY WAR AND AVENGERS 4 follow. Proceed at your own risk…

Don't spoil the movie for others the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. @Avengers: #InfinityWar is in theaters TONIGHT. #ThanosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/jzC4HFNxue — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2018





So, during promotion for 2017’s Rough Night, Scarlett Johansson was asked about Infinity War, and if she was in it. Not only did she confirm she was involved, she described a sequence featuring EVERYONE. “I think in one particular scene there’s like 32 of us, there’s a lot,” she said.

Obviously we didn’t see that sequence in Infinity War, but we can understand Johansson’s confusion, films are shot out of order and Infinity War and Avengers 4 were shot back-to-back, so she potentially didn’t know which scene was appearing in what film.

Meanwhile, Avengers 4 directorial team the Russo brothers spoke at the Wizard World New Orleans convention, revealing they have a story outline featuring 67 characters.

We didn’t see anywhere close to that number in Infinity War – which means those extra characters have been saved for the sequel. A sequel that includes a sequence the Russos describe as being akin to a massive splash page in a comic. “Like, if you had a comic book and you open it up to your double panel and then you fold it out, and then you folded it out again and again,” they said.

That sounds a lot like something Sebastian Stan described when he was on the promo circuit. “There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there. You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there,” Stan said.

And that’s where things get interesting.

Forget the names Stan casually dropped (which confirm the dust deaths will indeed all be reversed if Bucky and Nick Fury are taking part in a scene together) and focus on the first part of that quote – the bit where it says the scene took three months to plan to have everyone there. Because that reminds us of something else – that epic reunion photo Marvel released to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

It’s made us wonder – what if those two things are linked? If you look at that photo, everyone from the epic scene Sebastian Stan name-dropped – from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer – is in the frame. Pfeiffer in particular is a slightly weird presence for an anniversary image, considering she hadn’t actually appeared in a Marvel movie when the shot was taken.

But what if that photo was almost an afterthought? A way for marketing to take advantage of the fact that the Russos had just shot an epic scene with all of these characters in it? After all, if it took three months to plan, why not take advantage of it and get a group photo?