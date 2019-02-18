Inside No.9 series 5 announces star-studded list of guest actors

From Digital Spy

Inside No. 9 is due to return for a fifth series of anthology stories from the dark and twisted minds of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

Following that incredibly meta live special and possibly their best series ever (that iambic pentameter episode was genius), the duo have enlisted a star-studded line-up of guest stars to bring their newest tales to life.

Photo credit: Guy Levy - BBC

We've got Doctor Who and Victoria star Jenna Coleman, another Who alumni in David Morrissey, Black Mirror and Silk's Maxine Peake, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch's Fionn Whitehead, as well as Waterloo Road and EastEnders icon Jill Halfpenny.

Also on board for the new series are Stella actor Steve Spiers, Mr Selfridge's Tom Goodman-Hill, ANOTHER Black Mirror star in Kadiff Kirwan, Two Pints of Lager's Ralf Little, Coronation Street star Debbie Rush, Baghdad Central's Dipo Ola, Poldark's Phil Davis and up-and-comer Ioanna Kimbook.

Phew.

Photo credit: Sophie Mutevelian - BBC

Commenting on the cast list, Pemberton and Shearsmith said in a statement: "We’re delighted to announce a guest cast brimming with both emerging and established talent, all judiciously chosen to make us look a bit classier by association."

Inside No.9's fifth series will feature six episodes, and Pemberton will be getting behind the camera to direct one of them. Psychoville and Little Britain helmer Matt Lipsey will be directing two episodes, while Guillem Morales will do the other three.

The award-winning series will return to BBC Two later on in the year.

