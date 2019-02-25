The internet goes into meltdown over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sent the whole world into meltdown over their insane chemistry together in A Star Is Born, and now they’ve done it once again at the Oscars.

The pair took to the stage at this year’s Academy Awards to do a live performance of ‘Shallow’, and people just couldn’t handle it.

To be honest, neither can we – just look at them together:

Viewers were torn over their intimate performance at the Oscars, with some saying it was beautiful but others calling it awkward.

Gaga sat at the piano with Cooper at the side of the stage before he then joined her, and they spent much of the romantic performance looking into each others’ eyes, channelling their film characters Ally and Jackson.

Some viewers loved their act, with actress Alyssa Milano among the many praising it. The actress called their performance “f***ing beautiful”.

Many on the internet went wild over the way Gaga and Bradley looked at one another when performing together.



For some it was an emotional rollercoaster.



Others hilariously pointed out that while Bradley and Gaga clearly have undeniable chemistry, Irina Shayk, Bradley’s girlfriend, was watching in the audience.






However, Cooper’s supermodel girlfriend was one of the first on her feet when the pair received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.


They won the Oscar for Best Original song, sharing the award with Mark Ronson who co-wrote the number.

