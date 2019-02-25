The internet goes into meltdown over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars performance

With reporting by Olivia Morris, Yahoo Lifestyle AU

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sent the whole world into meltdown over their insane chemistry together in A Star Is Born, and now they’ve done it once again at the Oscars.

The pair took to the stage at this year’s Academy Awards to do a live performance of ‘Shallow’, and people just couldn’t handle it.

To be honest, neither can we – just look at them together:

Viewers were torn over their intimate performance at the Oscars, with some saying it was beautiful but others calling it awkward.

Gaga sat at the piano with Cooper at the side of the stage before he then joined her, and they spent much of the romantic performance looking into each others’ eyes, channelling their film characters Ally and Jackson.

Some viewers loved their act, with actress Alyssa Milano among the many praising it. The actress called their performance “f***ing beautiful”.

Many on the internet went wild over the way Gaga and Bradley looked at one another when performing together.

not to be dramatic but the way bradley cooper and lady gaga look at each other sets my insides ON FIRE — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 25, 2019





ok but the chemistry between lady gaga and bradley cooper #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AqROXM3lI9 — gabe (@hubbbygabe) February 25, 2019





For some it was an emotional rollercoaster.





Me watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga bring this ceremony to its knees….#Oscars pic.twitter.com/vtgXYU3iiI — James I Zeankowski (@tvwizard85) February 25, 2019





Others hilariously pointed out that while Bradley and Gaga clearly have undeniable chemistry, Irina Shayk, Bradley’s girlfriend, was watching in the audience.

Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend watching him perform with lady Gaga #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PJB97QMXIu — N I N A (@spookynina_) February 25, 2019





Irina watching Bradley and Lady Gaga fall in love in front of her #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/72uWn60LHi — 𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕪 (@thisisemely_) February 25, 2019





Irina Shayk watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform like #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LAsehenQCK — airam (@airam_m_) February 25, 2019





Irina watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing Shallow #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9CZTVbjI20 — 🤗 (@harrysaudeline) February 25, 2019





exclusive images of irina shayk during bradley cooper and lady gaga's oscar performance: pic.twitter.com/EDAihIUNEt — soraya 🌻 (@so3ayas) February 25, 2019





However, Cooper’s supermodel girlfriend was one of the first on her feet when the pair received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019





They won the Oscar for Best Original song, sharing the award with Mark Ronson who co-wrote the number.

