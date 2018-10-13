'Iron Fist' Canceled at Netflix

Guess Danny Rand didn’t pack such a powerful punch after all: Netflix has canceled the Marvel superhero drama Iron Fist after two seasons, our sister site Deadline is reporting. The cancellation caps the series at a total of 23 episodes.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix announced in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Finn Jones starred in the comic-book drama as Danny Rand, a billionaire who fought crime with the help of the mystical power of the Iron Fist. The supporting cast included Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup and Sacha Dhawan. Alice Eve joined the cast in Season 2 as the villainous “Typhoid Mary.”

Iron Fist debuted last year on Netflix, and was quickly pummeled by a wave of negative reviews. Still, the streaming service renewed the series for a second season, which premiered last month. Jones also reprised his role as Danny in Netflix’s Marvel crossover series The Defenders.

TVLine’s handy Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Iron Fist‘s cancellation.

Will you miss Iron Fist? Don’t pull any punches; share your thoughts in the comments below.

