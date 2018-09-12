Iron Fist star defends season 2's divisive twist ending

From Digital Spy

Note: The following article contains spoilers for the second season of Marvel's Iron Fist.

Iron Fist season two was, on the whole, seen as an improvement over the first (it couldn't get much worse) but fans still couldn't agree on the ending.

If you didn't know already, season two wrapped up with Danny Rand deciding the leave New York, where the Netflix's Marvel series are set, in order to go on a mission to find both himself and discover the history of the Fist.

While away, Colleen Wing has taken up the mantle thanks to an ancient ritual, a departure from the comics (although female Iron Fists have existed before).

Danny Rand actor Finn Jones has defended the choices, and told TheWrap that while this is something new for the character of Colleen, the show is "still staying within the spirit of the comic books".

"It just feels like it's more fleshed out," he added. "I wouldn't really saying we're going off-book, because we're still very much in the vein of the comics, it's just we're starting to play around with ideas and expand on possibilities, which I think is really nice, within the framework of the Iron Fist mythology."

With Colleen as the new Iron Fist, could we finally see her and Misty Knight get their own series? The two star in a comic series called Daughters of the Dragon, and lots of fans think they are the best characters in the Netflix shows (except for Jessica Jones, of course) so... make it happen please.

The second season of Iron Fist is available to stream on Netflix now.

