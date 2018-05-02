Isabela Moner Lands Title Role In Paramount Players’ Live-Action ‘Dora The Explorer’

Isabela Moner arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paramount Players has announced that Isabela Moner will star in the title role of their live-action feature Dora the Explorerbasedon the long-running hit Nickelodeon animated series. Pic will follow Dora as a teenager accompanied by her best friend, the monkey Boots, and her cousin Diego on an adventure. James Bobin is set to direct from a script by Nick Stoller and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel for a release on Aug. 2, 2019.

Moner recently starred in Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight, and can next be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Paramount’s Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer. Her prior credits include: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, Nickelodeon’s Legends of the Hidden Temple: The Movie, the voice of “Heather” in Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, as well as starring as “CJ Martin” in Nickelodeon’s series, 100 Things To Do Before High School.

“We are thrilled to have found our Dora in Isabela,” said Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players in a statement. “Dora has long been a celebrated, strong heroine in animated television, and like Dora, Isabela has an incredible spirit and is an advocate for positive values. With our partners at Nickelodeon, we look forward to continuing Dora’s story for generations to come.”

Added Moner: “I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life. I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

Dora the Explorer is an 18-year old TV series on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. In the original series, Dora and Boots lead kids through a number of learning exercise-adventures and songs as well.

Moner is repped by CAA and attorneys PEIKOFF/MAHAN.

