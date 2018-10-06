Islamic feminist scholar blasts Jed Mercurio's Bodyguard for stereotyping Muslim women

The character of Nadia has been labelled a stereotype by an Islamic feminist scholar: BBC

An Islamic feminist scholar has blasted the smash-hit series bodyguard for its depiction of a villain whose character transitioned from one stereotype of a Muslim woman to another.

Ziba Mir-Hosseini said the character of Nadia - stopped by the show's hero David Budd from detonating a suicide vest on a packed train in the opening episode - was initially portrayed as a weak woman oppressed by her jihadist husband.

By the series finale, one stereotype had been swapped for another, she said, with Nadia being revealed as a skilled engineer who had built the bomb that killed Home Secretary Julia Montague.

Nadia told police: "You all saw me as a poor, oppressed Muslim woman. I am an engineer. I am a jihadi."

Dr Mir-Hosseini, an Iranian-born legal anthropologist, said she found writer Jed Mercurio's plot "really puzzling".

"I loved that series and I was following it. I was really surprised how they ended it like that," she said.

"Why we had to make this woman Nadia, who is so timid and everything, which was a stereotype of Muslim women, and then suddenly she became a stereotype of another Muslim woman, one that is a jihadist.

"That was really puzzling for me. Why a film like this has to do that, which actually says a lot to us about how the image of Muslims are made and projected."

Dr Mir-Hosseini, speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival during an event on Islam and feminism, said shows like Bodyguard do not help the struggle Muslim feminists face daily around the world.

(BBC/World Productions/Sophie Mutevelian) More

"How we, without questioning it, we are getting indoctrinated into it. Feminist voices in Islam just can't... it is an oxymoron... because that is the image we have," she said.

"Islamic feminists face a lot of resistance, especially in Muslim majority countries. When you argue for equality in the family, men feel threatened and it is like the whole of society is going to collapse.

"You also face accusations that you have been brainwashed by the West because you are asking for equality and feminism. At the same time you face resistance from those Muslim women who see arguments for equality and justice within Islam as a betrayal.

"What was heresy in one time can become orthodoxy. Change will come."

Aliyah Saleem, a British-born Pakistani who is now an atheist, said Muslim women today have to overcome many stereotypes and prejudices.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden in the drama (BBC) More

Story Continues