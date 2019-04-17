J.J. Abrams admits 'there's more to the story' of Rey's parentage in 'Star Wars IX'

So no one really believed Kylo Ren when he sensationally revealed to Rey that her parents were ‘nobody’, right?

“Filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave,” he spat, completing the tall tale.

A likely story, considering the amount of speculation there was around the plot point following the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

And now, what with the tease of Skywalker in the official title of the Star Wars IX, perhaps the ninth instalment of the series could find Rey off on a Who Do You Think You Are-style genealogy tour of Jakku.

As such, director J.J. Abrams was asked directly on ABC News whether we would find out the real origin of Rey’s lineage.

Let’s just say that he didn’t say ‘no, we found all that out in The Last Jedi’.

“I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion,” he said.

J.J. Abrams with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy

“And we were well aware that that’s one of the things that’s been out there. I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode 8 [didn’t happen]. We have honoured that.

“But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.”

While it did give the saga an ‘anyone can be a hero’ slant, with a nod to the idea of the American Dream thrown in there too, for many it was a let down.

But Abrams’ remarks also tally with comments made by Rian Johnson on Good Morning America, who when asked the same question said: “It’s something that’s absolutely going to be addressed.”

So this all sounds like there’s more to Rey’s lineage than Kylo Ren was letting on – is she a Skywalker? A Kenobi?

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in cinemas this December.



