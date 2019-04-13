J.J. Abrams consulted George Lucas before writing ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

J.J. Abrams met with George Lucas before writing Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, as he wanted to make sure that he brought the three Skywalker trilogies to an end in the most complete fashion.

“This movie had a very, very specific challenge,” Abrams told IGN at Star Wars Celebration. “Which was to take eight films and give an ending to three trilogies, and so we had to look at, what is the bigger story?”

“We had conversations amongst ourselves, we met with George Lucas before writing the script. These were things that were in real, not debate, but looking at the vastness of the story and trying to figure out, what is the way to conclude this?”

“But it has to work on its own as a movie, it has to be its own thing, it has to be surprising and funny and you have to understand it.”

George Lucas involvement in the Star Wars films has been remote ever since he sold Lucasfilm to Disney back in 2012.

The legendary filmmaker actually handed his treatments for Episodes 7, 8, and 9, the concluding parts of the Skywalker saga, to Lucasfilm’s new president Kathleen Kennedy at this time.

However, both Kennedy and J.J. Abrams decided to ignore his thoughts when they worked on The Force Awakens. Lucas was clearly hurt by this decision, but over the last few years he has seemingly warmed to the new installments to the Star Wars franchise.

Not only did he heap praise on Rogue One, but he visited Ron Howard on the set of Solo, and even gave advice on a scene being shot. We’ll undoubtedly get more details on just how involved he was on Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker ahead of its released on December 20.