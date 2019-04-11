J.J. Abrams says he initially turned down directing 'Star Wars Episode IX'

J.J. Abrams has said that he originally turned down working on Star Wars Episode 9, after Colin Trevorrow left the production over ‘creative differences’.

Jurassic World helmsman Trevorrow was all set to make the final chapter in the current trilogy, but walked in the wake of rumours he’d clashed with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy over the story’s script and direction.

But after he was ousted, Abrams didn’t want to take on the job, he’s said.

“I wasn’t supposed to be there. I wasn’t the guy, ya’ know?” he told The Playlist.

“I was working on some other things, and I had something else that I was assuming would be the next project, if we’d be so lucky. And then Kathy Kennedy called and said, ‘Would you really, seriously, consider coming aboard?’

“And once that started, it all happened pretty quickly. The whole thing was a crazy leap of faith. And there was an actual moment when I nearly said, ‘No, I’m not going to do this.’”

He added that his wife, and partner in production company Bad Robot, persuaded him otherwise.

“To ask to have that happen again, I felt a little bit like I was playing with fire. Like, why go back?” he continued.

“We managed to make it work. What the hell am I thinking? And there was a moment when I literally said, ‘No,’ and Katie said, ‘You should do this.’

“And my first thought was, has she met someone? And then I thought, she’s usually right about stuff. And when she said it, I think that she felt like it was an opportunity to bring to a close this story that we had begun and had continued, of course.”

However, he then reveals that the task in hand – he didn’t even have a script, as Trevorrow’s had been abandoned – was pretty daunting.

“To have no script and to have a release date and have it be essentially a two-year window when you’re saying (to yourself), you’ve got two years from the decision to do it to release, and you have literally nothing . . . . You don’t have the story, you don’t have the cast, you don’t have the designers, the sets,” he said.

“There was a crew, and there were things that will be worked on for the version that preceded ours, but this was starting over. And because this was such a mega job, I knew at the very least I needed a cowriter to work on this thing, but I didn’t know who that cowriter would be. There was nothing.

“So the first thing I did was reach out to a writer who I’ve admired for years, Chris Terrio (who penned Argo). who I didn’t really know, to say, ‘Listen, would you want to write Star Wars with me?’ And he screamed.”

Thankfully, it appears things have worked out.

“Strangely, we were sort of relentless and almost unbearably disciplined about the story and forcing ourselves to question and answer some fundamental things that at the beginning, I absolutely had no clue how we would begin to address,” he added.

“I feel like we’ve gotten to a place – without jinxing anything or sounding more confident than I deserve to be – I feel like we’re in a place where we might have something incredibly special. So I feel relief being home, and I feel gratitude that I got to do it. And more than anything, I’m excited about what I think we might have.”

Star Wars: Episode 9 is due for release on December 19.



