J.J. Abrams, Zachary Quinto producing Tab Hunter, Anthony Perkins romance film

Hollywood can never get enough of itself, and in a rare change of pace, it’s turning its eye to an LGBTQ romance of the Golden Age era.

J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto are producing a film about a relationship between screen stars Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins, EW has confirmed. Allan Glaser, Hunter’s longtime partner, and publicist Neil Koenigsberg are also producing the Paramount project.

Tentatively tiled Tab and Tony, the film is based on Hunter’s 2005 memoir, Tab Hunter Confidential, which explored his struggle to accept his sexual identity in 1950s Hollywood, when being openly gay was taboo. The book previously inspired a 2015 documentary, which Glaser also produced.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright is attached to write the screenplay. The project does not yet have a director or stars on board.

While Hunter was known as a clean-cut, all-American boy on screen, most notably opposite Gwen Verdon in the Damn Yankees, Perkins is best remembered for his iconic portrayal of killer Norman Bates in Psycho.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.