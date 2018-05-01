Jackie Chan's gay daughter says she's homeless because of parents' homophobia

Jackie Chan’s 18-year-old daughter has said that she’s been left homeless and living under a bridge with her partner because of her family’s homophobia.

Etta Ng, who is estranged from Chan, posted a video on YouTube with girlfriend Andi Autumn, which was scathing of her friends and family.

“We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” she said.

“We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s**t.

“We don’t know what to do at this point. We just want to let people know what’s going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don’t understand.”

Autumn added: “We will have to be split up if we go to any kind of government facility.”

Ng is the daughter Chan had with Elaine Ng Yi-Lei, a former Miss Asia, with whom Chan had an affair in 1998 while married to current wife, Joan Lin.

However, Ng’s mother has slammed the video.

She told Hong Kong website Coconuts: “Etta has emotional problems. She was seeing a doctor last year, but she hasn’t gone to therapy since she left Hong Kong.”

Ng Yi-Lei also blames Autumn for the pair’s predicament.

“She’s already 30-something and is a teacher with working experience,” she said. “How can she tell an 18-year-old girl to film such a video? It’s wrong.

“I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work. They shouldn’t film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta’s father is. People all over the world work hard and don’t rely on someone else’s fame to get money.

“Many people in Hong Kong get paid low wages, but they still go to work. If they don’t have work, then they’ll film these videos to complain about their parents? How many of these videos would we see in a day then?”

According to reports, Chan has never spoken publicly about his daughter, but has previously acknowledged having had an affair with Ng Yi-Lei.

Ng told the Daily Express in 2015 that Chan ‘never existed in my life’.

“He is not my dad. I have no feelings for him. He is my biological father but he is not in my life,” she said.

“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor’. I will never regard him as a father.”

Ng came out on Instagram in October last year, later confirming that she was seeing Autumn, a social media influencer from Canada.









Read more

Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for ‘blacklisting’ her

Seth Rogan regrets ‘lying’ over The Interview

Deadpool’s Avengers rejection letter



