Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to play Mysterio in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel

Could Jake Gyllenhaal be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The indie darling is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel as Spidey adversary Mysterio.

That’s according to Deadline who say Gyllenhaal is tipped to play the villain having nearly played the original web-slinger in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. Of course, the role eventually went to Tobey Maguire.

Now it seems that Jake could be facing off against Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man movie from Jon Watts. Mysterio was introduced in 1964 as a villainous master of deception and illusion.

Mysterio’s original name was Quentin Beck, a special effects artist and stuntman working in Hollywood who realised he could utilise his skills for criminal purposes.

Mysterio is a well-known adversary of Spider-Man from the Marvel Comics More

The Mysterio mantle was later adopted by Daniel Berkheart and Francis Klum but it is unclear which version Gyllenhaal would play. They might go with the Klum version of Mysterio as he is the only incarnation that has actual powers, those being teleportation and telepathic abilities.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will have a brand new name after the colon and begin shooting this July.

The film will mark he beginning of Marvel’s Phase 4 following the release of Avengers 4 and see the likes of Holland, Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Zendaya (MJ) returning with a host of new characters and a few MCU faces.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is believed to begin straight after the events of Avengers 4 which means Peter Parker will be dealing with the aftermath of returning from his dusty state.

Just how that happens is anyone’s guess right now but at least we know it’s not the end for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is expected for release on July 5, 2019.

