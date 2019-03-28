James Bond producers reportedly seeking a Scottish actor to play 007

James Bond producers are reportedly looking to have a Scottish actor play the iconic spy after Daniel Craig leaves the franchise behind following the next instalment.

Bond has been played by men from all regions over his years on the silver screen from Australian actor George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan, who is technically Irish. Timothy Dalton is Welsh and the late Roger Moore was English but of course, Sean Connery – who last played Bond 36 years ago – was Scottish. If the rumours are true, it appears as if nostalgia is kicking in at Eon Productions.

It was recently hinted by a source at the Mail on Sunday that producer Barbara Broccoli had approached Outlander star Sam Heughan – who is of Scottish descent – to audition once Craig retires the role. Interestingly, fellow Scot and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden has also been linked to the part across the last few months.

However, these reports should not necessarily be taken at face value considering Broccoli previously stated that she wouldn’t even start thinking about casting Craig’s replacement until his final film in released sometime in April 2020.





As it stands, little is known about the plot of the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 007’s last outing Spectre.

It’s had a rather tumultuous production so far, what with filmmaker Danny Boyle dropping out of the project due to conflicts with the studio regarding his long-time writing partner John Hodge back in August 2018. In September, Maniac director Cary Fukunaga stepped in.

It has been confirmed that Léa Seydoux is set to return as Dr. Madeleine Swann while Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris will be reprising their roles as MI6’s big boss M, tech whizz Q and field agent Eve Moneypenny respectively.

It has also been rumoured that Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek will appear as the film’s villain.

“We’ll have to see about that,” he teased to Entertainment Tonight back in February. “It would be nice to play a villain, that would be another dream role for me, I’ve got to play so many great ones so far so who knows. I’m keeping tight-lipped.”