James Bond would have a 'severe alcohol problem', according to new study

All those vodka martinis appear to have become a problem for 007, according to public health researchers.

In fact, given the amount he’s drunk on screen, he’d be considered a ‘chronic’ alcohol user, who should be given assistance from his employers, MI6.

Thanks to some number crunching by the University of Otago in Australia, Bond’s booze intake has been totted up over 24 movies.

A report on the findings finds: “There is strong and consistent evidence that James Bond has a chronic alcohol consumption problem at the ‘severe’ end of the spectrum.”

The report has been published in the Medical Journal of Australia, and found that in all, Bond drank 109 times, meaning 4.5 times per movie on average, and is often seen undertaking risky activities such as high-speed driving or fighting while under the influence.

The worst instance of 007’s boozing was found to be in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, in which he managed 24 units of alcohol.

(Credit: MGM) More

It would have left him with a ‘potentially fatal’ blood alcohol level.

Bond’s drinking was assessed according to The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is used by mental health professionals to diagnose such disorders.

The data from the movies found Bond to display six, and possibly as many as nine of the 11 factors used to diagnose an Alcohol Use Disorder, leading the to the conclusion that he has a drinking problem that could be classified as ‘severe.

Some of the blame should also fall to MI6, however, the report suggests, rather than simply Bond himself, who should be working to ‘redefine Bond’s job to reduce his stress levels

The paper’s lead author Professor Nick Wilson, of the University of Otago’s Department of Public Health, told The Daily Telegraph: “To start with, M should no longer offer Bond drinks in workplace settings.”

Read more

Emily Blunt avoided watching original Poppins

The Bumblebee reviews are… amazing

The most searched for movies of 2018



