James Bond's 25th movie – everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

James Bond is a British franchise behemoth, boasting multiple facelifts and reboots that manage to keep it current without losing the essence of what Bond is – a smooth AF secret agent, serial shagger and international man of mystery who almost always gets his guy. And girl come to that.

The last four instalments have seen "James Blond" Daniel Craig take on the mantle of 007, and now it's been confirmed that he will return for a fifth.

This will be 25th in the James Bond series and news is rather scarce right now but we'll keep this story updated regularly to make it your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about Bond, James Bond, 25.

Bond 25 release date: patience is a virtue

The film has switched from Sony to Universal this time around, and production will begin on December 3.





We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY - James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018





The film will presumably arrive some time in 2019 – and will be released first in the UK.

Bond 25 Daniel Craig: Will he? Won't he? Yes he will!

The subject of whether Daniel Craig would return was wildly debated for what feels like FOREVER. But finally in August he announced on the late show that yes, he would be returning, saying, "We've been discussing it. We've just been trying to figure things out. I always wanted to, I needed a break."

Suggesting that Bond 25 may be his 007 swansong, he added: "I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait."

We're glad he's back but we must confess we hope this will be his last for various very good reasons.

For the sack of posterity, the scale of speculation began after the release of Spectre, in particular because of the slightly frazzled and much-reported comment from Daniel Craig that he'd "rather slash his wrists" than do another Bond and that it would "only be for the money".

To be fair to Craig, that was in October 2015 (and no-one is going to let him forget it). Since then he attempted to smoothed the waters a little – a year later in October 2016 he said he has "the best job in the world".