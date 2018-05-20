James Gunn posts adorable Deadpool/Guardians mashup pic

From Digital Spy

Disney and Fox might be rivals when it comes to the superhero game (although it may not be for very long) but that doesn't stop their directors from congratulating each other on their work bringing all the various comic characters to life.

And when you are Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, you're going to make that message of congratulations as adorably nerdy as possible.

Gunn tweeted out a cute mash-up picture of newborn Baby Groot painting himself as the famous Merc with the Mouth.





Enormous congrats to @VancityReynolds, @DavidMLeitch, @RhettReese, @missmorenab & company on Deadpool 2 opening to what looks like over $130 million this weekend. Keep the fun stuff coming! pic.twitter.com/gRk3MGFmkA - James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2018





"Enormous congrats to @VancityReynolds, @DavidMLeitch, @RhettReese, @missmorenab & company on Deadpool 2 opening to what looks like over $130 million this weekend," he tweeted. "Keep the fun stuff coming!"

The surprise critical and commercial success of the first film meant anticipation for the sequel was high, and the meta marketing has been inescapable, from DVD covers to late night TV monologues to gatecrashing the football coverage. It's no surprise, then, that the film has done well.

If you're on the fence about seeing Deadpool's latest outing, you can read our review right here.

If you have seen the film, then we've written up an explainer for all the (many) Easter eggs, cameos and references that Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch and co packed in.

Deadpool 2 is in cinemas now. Book tickets here.

