James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel will be a ‘total reboot’

According to producer Peter Safran, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel is going to be a “total reboot”. Speaking to JoBlo, Safran revealed that the film is being referred to as The Suicide Squad, not Suicide Squad 2.

Gunn has recently been reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A long-standing rivalry between DC, who are responsible for Suicide Squad, and Marvel Cinematic Universe, who produce the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has fuelled intrigue about Gunn’s involvement in both projects.

The controversy surrounding Gunn’s reinstatement, however, goes beyond the comic-book world. The director was fired by Disney last July, after old tweets in which he joked about rape and paedophilia resurfaced. In August, it looked as though Disney were standing by their decision, so fans were surprised by the news that Gunn will be taking the reins of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after all.

Safran responded to rumours that Gunn’s reinstatement might affect his commitment to DC’s Suicide Squad. He confirmed that the Suicide Squad sequel would shoot before Guardians of the Galaxy, and explained that “it was all handled incredibly elegantly”.

Safran said: “Everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians. It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

“There’s always been this Marvel/DC rivalry, which he has said, and I agree, is absurd.”