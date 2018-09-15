Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with her Halloween co-star

From Digital Spy

With the Halloween reboot just weeks away from release, what better way to celebrate than with a throwback and reunion of two stars from the original movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, the role she originated in John Carpenter's iconic 1978 film, and she got a little surprise during an interview for the release of this (apparently) final instalment.

Kyle Richards, who played Lindsey (a little girl Laurie babysat for) in the original, interviewed her for ET and it was really sweet.









Richards also posted a photo of the pair alongside a snap of them in Halloween back in the day, captioning it: "Loved interviewing this special lady @curtisleejamie for a @halloweenmovie reunion tonight. Interview coming soon on @entertainmenttonight #halloweenmovie."

The pair had fond memories of working together on the horror over 40 years ago.

"I always have that memory of me, on the last day of shooting, of you carrying me all the way back to my dressing room. I've never forgotten that," Richards told Curtis .

"I have beautiful memories of you," Curtis replied. Aww!

The actress has revealed that she is happy that the upcoming Halloween movie – the 11th in the franchise – made the decision to ignore all previous sequels.

"You have to remember, all of the other storylines were really just inventions of other writers and other directors needing to add on to the story that was told before them, and it just got complicated," she said.

Halloween will be released on October 19.

