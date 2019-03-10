Jan-Michael Vincent obituary





The actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who has died aged 73 of cardiac arrest, had the formidable, sun-bleached good looks and strapping physique to be a successful leading man, but only some of the talent required and precious little of the wisdom or luck.

His most notable work was as one of a trio of blond Malibu surfer buddies in John Milius’s mythic and highly regarded coming-of-age drama Big Wednesday (1978). The film follows its characters from the start of the 1960s to the mid-70s as they variously confront maturity, fatherhood, Vietnam and the eternal allure of the Pacific ocean. Vincent, a passionate surfer himself, came to Milius’s attention after the film’s co-writer Dennis Aaberg saw him catching waves at Topanga. Though stunt doubles were involved in the filming, he and his co-stars, Gary Busey and William Katt, did some of their own surfing on screen.

William Katt. left, and Jan-Michael Vincent in Big Wednesday, 1978. More

William Katt. left, and Jan-Michael Vincent in Big Wednesday, 1978. Photograph: Warner/Getty Images

In the same year, Vincent was charismatic as a hotshot young stuntman snapping at the heels of a veteran, played by Burt Reynolds, in the action comedy Hooper. He was one of Robert Mitchum’s sons in the TV mini-series The Winds of War (1984), for which he earned his second Golden Globe nomination; coincidentally, his first had also been for playing Mitchum’s son in the drama Going Home (1971).

At the height of his success, Vincent reportedly commanded $200,000 per episode for the TV series Airwolf (1984-86), in which he played the brooding, daredevil helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke. Hawke’s adventures in combat and espionage typically touched on routine preoccupations of the era (Libya, the cold war, the lingering irresolvable spectre of Vietnam) but this was not your ordinary action hero. He played the cello and he avoided red meat, as well as the wearing of underwear.

When that series came to an end, due in part to the actor’s cocaine habit and his increasingly unreliable behaviour, so, really, did Vincent’s career, which plummeted faster than a falling chopper. There were many film and TV roles before his last recorded credit in 2002, but with the exception of a cameo in Vincent Gallo’s Buffalo ’66 (1998), they were confined largely to tacky straight-to-video thrillers with interchangeable titles: Deadly Embrace (1989), Sins of Desire, Hidden Obsession, Indecent Behavior (all 1993). Not one gave the slightest indication that his career had begun so promisingly.

Jan-Michael Vincent with Ali McGraw in The Winds of War, 1983. More

Story continues