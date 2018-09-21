Jane Fonda slams the #MeToo accused seeking early redemption

Jane Fonda has no time for the accused sexual abusers snared in the #MeToo movement seeking any form of early redemption.

The likes of comedian Louis CK and US news host Charlie Rose have both made moves towards a possible comeback following accusations of sexual impropriety.

“Guys are trying to make a comeback and they haven’t done the work,” she told an audience at an event in New York to mark a new HBO documentary series on her life (via Variety).

“It doesn’t matter how much time [they’ve been out of work]. If they haven’t done the work, then why should they come back?

“Men are trained not to be empathic, not to be emotional. So it’s not easy what they’re trying to do.

“But they have to try to do it! So it doesn’t matter if it’s been two weeks or two years. It just matters what kind of changes they’ve gone through.

“Why not do what the guys who lose their union jobs in Pennsylvania do? Work at Starbucks, f**k it!

“’Oh, poor top-paid executives who can’t get his job back,’ F**k it! Sweep the floor at Starbucks until you learn! If you can’t learn, you don’t belong in the boardroom. And there are plenty of women who do belong in the boardroom.”

She spoke about the subject earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, telling the BBC: “I don’t think a lot of people, especially men, have realised how epidemic sexual mistreatment of women is. And it’s not just in the workplace, though that is where we’re focusing at the moment.

“Up until now women were not believed. Men made up excuses – they want money, they want attention, they want to destroy that man.

“It’s unfortunate to say that one of the reasons it has caught fire this time is because the first women of the #MeToo movement were famous and white. African-American women have been talking about this for a long long time, and no-one listened.”

Jane Fonda in Five Acts airs on HBO from September 24.

