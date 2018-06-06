Jared Leto is getting his own solo Joker movie, and DC fans aren't happy

News has emerged that Jared Leto is to get his own standalone Joker movie, in which he’ll both star and executive produce.

Leto unveiled his ‘clown prince of crime’ in Suicide Squad, from which a Joker movie would spin-off, but it appears that executives at Warner Bros may have somewhat short memories.

One of the – many – overwhelming criticisms of the movie was Leto’s lacklustre Joker, which, though little more than a glorified cameo, didn’t quite measure up to the bizarre tales from the movie’s set.

Leto went into full immersion mode for the part, remaining in character throughout the shoot, and delivering his co-stars a series of bizarre and gruesome gifts.

Among them was a live rat for Margot Robbie (who played the Joker’s former psychiatrist turned supervillain Harley Quinn) and a pig carcass, dumped unceremoniously on a table by a ‘henchman’ during a rehearsal.

Other kind offerings included (reportedly) bullets, anal beads, used condoms and pornographic magazines.

But nevertheless, all this effort didn’t translate into on-screen magic, a fact fans have not yet forgotten.

R&D: Sir we noticed the number 1 compaint about Suicide Squad was Jared Letos depiction of the Joker Exec: Uh huh.. R&D: Are you listening? There seems to be a divide on other points of the film. But everyone really hates this joker Exec: Yeah yeah. Joke dividers. Got it pic.twitter.com/6mpa4Kb1OP — Shesez (@BoundaryBreak) June 5, 2018





And I especially don't like the idea of Jared Leto Joker origin story. We need a generation to pass before anyone else tries to walk in Heath Ledger's shoes. https://t.co/LTDO5Ts0cr — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 5, 2018





I humored y’all with the first one. G’head and let Jared have his little fun to continue the franchise. But if we’re being honest…. The character should’ve been retired after Heath. No one can touch his Joker. No.

One. pic.twitter.com/FBt1Nvrkwb — April is in Maui (@ReignOfApril) June 6, 2018





It's gonna be awkward when they make a Joker movie with Jared Leto and all his scenes get cut anyway — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 5, 2018





TINY BRAIN: Don't let Jared Leto be in another Joker movie because he mails used condoms to his co-stars GALAXY BRAIN: Make Jared Leto the only actor in a Joker movie so he is forced to mail used condoms to himself pic.twitter.com/2fvjAo28FI — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) June 5, 2018





Remember the buzz before Suicide Squad came out that Jared Leto was so method that he did all this crazy stuff and that his performance as the Joker was amazing but when the movie came out we got this? pic.twitter.com/2olaY0Ny0J — Manuel Faria (@ManuelDuarte24) June 5, 2018





No one wants or asked for this https://t.co/qiCN5j8mzG — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) June 5, 2018





"Jared Leto's Joker is getting his own movie." pic.twitter.com/MsNxT18iFS — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 5, 2018





jared leto's joker doesn't even have a personality, let alone the singularity needed for a solo movie… his entire purpose in suicide squad was to further harley quinn's backstory. he did nothing of importance and was easily overshinned by her. this is tragic, to say the least — gabi (@harleivy) June 5, 2018





The movie will be part of a host of other planned movies in the DCEU, aside from the Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Justice League strand.

There is a so-called ‘R-rated girl gang’ movie in the pipeline, Birds of Prey, centred around Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

There’s also a Joker origin movie, helmed by Todd Phillips, which will reportedly be separated from the main DCEU.

A Suicide Squad sequel is also in the post, due to go into production in 2019, and that’s aside from the currently in-development The Batman from Matt Reeves, helmsman of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Next up will be Jason Momoa’s Aqauman movie, helmed by James Wan, in December, followed by Shazam! in April, 2019.

