Jared Leto is getting his own solo Joker movie, and DC fans aren't happy

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Jared Leto as The Joker (Credit: Warner Bros)

News has emerged that Jared Leto is to get his own standalone Joker movie, in which he’ll both star and executive produce.

Leto unveiled his ‘clown prince of crime’ in Suicide Squad, from which a Joker movie would spin-off, but it appears that executives at Warner Bros may have somewhat short memories.

One of the – many – overwhelming criticisms of the movie was Leto’s lacklustre Joker, which, though little more than a glorified cameo, didn’t quite measure up to the bizarre tales from the movie’s set.

Leto went into full immersion mode for the part, remaining in character throughout the shoot, and delivering his co-stars a series of bizarre and gruesome gifts.

Among them was a live rat for Margot Robbie (who played the Joker’s former psychiatrist turned supervillain Harley Quinn) and a pig carcass, dumped unceremoniously on a table by a ‘henchman’ during a rehearsal.

Other kind offerings included (reportedly) bullets, anal beads, used condoms and pornographic magazines.

But nevertheless, all this effort didn’t translate into on-screen magic, a fact fans have not yet forgotten.










The movie will be part of a host of other planned movies in the DCEU, aside from the Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Justice League strand.

There is a so-called ‘R-rated girl gang’ movie in the pipeline, Birds of Prey, centred around Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

There’s also a Joker origin movie, helmed by Todd Phillips, which will reportedly be separated from the main DCEU.

A Suicide Squad sequel is also in the post, due to go into production in 2019, and that’s aside from the currently in-development The Batman from Matt Reeves, helmsman of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Next up will be Jason Momoa’s Aqauman movie, helmed by James Wan, in December, followed by Shazam! in April, 2019.

