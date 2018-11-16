Jared Leto teases filming Spider-Man spin-off Morbius

From Digital Spy

Following the financial (if not critical) success of Venom, Sony are pushing ahead with their shared universe based off Spider-Man's gallery of villains and anti-heroes.

Filming on Morbius is about to begin, and Jared Leto has shared a video of his preparation for the shoot... by shaving off his famous beard.









Morbius will see Jared Leto playing the titular Living Vampire. In the comics, Michael Morbius is a biologist who attempts to cure his rare blood disorder with vampire-bat DNA.

Of course, that goes wrong, and the procedure transforms him into a vampire-like being who has to drain the blood of others to survive.

Previously, producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach revealed that they're hoping to start filming around February next year, but it looks like that date might have moved forward. With Venom's success, we wouldn't be surprised if this one has been put on the fast track.

Beyond the live action movies, Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC) will include the computer animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

That film will feature Miles Morales as the wallcrawler, who meets a host of webheads from parallel universes, including Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits UK cinemas on December 12, 2018 and US cinemas on December 14, 2018. Morbius, the Living Vampire does not have a release window yet. Could they be aiming for Halloween?

