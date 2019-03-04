Jason Momoa images flood social media to displace viral Momo hoax

Fans of the musclebound Aquaman star have been sharing pics of the actor on the hashtag MomoaChallenge.

Jason Momoa fans have been sharing pictures of the hunky Aquaman star in an effort to rid social media of the similarly-named Momo meme.

Images of the musclebound actor and the hashtag #MomoaChallenge were posted to displace the so-called “Momo challenge”, a viral hoax which falsely claimed videos of a ghoulish creature were encouraging children to self-harm.

“I am officially launching my campaign to temper the stream of photos featuring #Momo with images of the far less terrifying and far more delightful Jason #Momoa,” wrote Maria Dunn, from Aylesbury, the first person to use the hashtag on Twitter.

I am officially launching my campaign to temper the stream of photos featuring #Momo with images of the far less terrifying and far more delightful Jason #Momoa . #MomoChallenge #imean #MomoaChallenge #sorrynotsorry #LessMomoMoreMomoa pic.twitter.com/3e1lISebT9 — Maria Dunn (@MsNatla) February 27, 2019

Mrs Dunn said she was sick of seeing “that hideous face every other post” when scrolling through Facebook so decided to take matters into her own hands.

“As Jason Momoa is infinitely more appealing than Momo, and I have a couple of friends that I know have quite the crush on him, I decided to make a jokey post about spamming Facebook with his picture,” she told the Press Association.

Sod the #Momochallenge! Here's the Momoa Challenge! Posted by Karen Stoop on Sunday, March 3, 2019

She also posted to Twitter with the hashtag and it didn’t take long for others to get involved.

“A few days later somebody on Facebook who is clearly more popular than me made a similar post and it went viral,” she added.

On Instagram, one user wrote: “As serious as it is, to raise awareness of online security for children, I also think social media should bring us joy … and, well … raise awareness for adults of how bloody beautiful Momoa is…

“I bring you – The Momoa Challenge. Let us flood social media with Momoa! Who’s with me?”

“I imagine people are getting involved simply because they’re fed up of Momo and want to look at something a bit easier on the eye! Also, it’s a good excuse to Google photos of Jason Momoa,” continued Mrs Dunn.

Other Momoa fans agreed.

“For everyone else that’s sick of seeing MoMo in their newsfeed … here’s some Momoa instead. You’re welcome,” wrote one Facebook user.

For everyone else that’s sick of seeing MoMo in their newsfeed… here’s some Momoa instead. You’re welcome. Posted by Natalie Giles Guseman on Sunday, March 3, 2019

“I don’t think I can take much credit for it, personally,” said Mrs Dunn.