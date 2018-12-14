Jason Momoa leads a dramatic haka at 'Aquaman' premiere

Jason Momoa channeled his inner Polynesian at the premiere of Aquaman in Los Angeles last night, performing a traditional haka on the movie’s blue carpet.

Momoa – never one to not show off where the opportunity presents itself – led the Māori chant with a group of his Polynesian cast-mates, including veteran Kiwi star Temuera Morrison and, rather cutely, his kids.

They performed the ‘Ka Mate’ haka, a chant composed in the early 1800s by the Māori chief Te Rauparaha, which celebrates evading one’s enemies.

It’s the same pre-match chant led by the All Blacks rugby team.

Snapping his trident over his knee, it was all pretty dramatic.

