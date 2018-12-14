Jason Momoa leads a dramatic haka at 'Aquaman' premiere
Jason Momoa channeled his inner Polynesian at the premiere of Aquaman in Los Angeles last night, performing a traditional haka on the movie’s blue carpet.
Momoa – never one to not show off where the opportunity presents itself – led the Māori chant with a group of his Polynesian cast-mates, including veteran Kiwi star Temuera Morrison and, rather cutely, his kids.
They performed the ‘Ka Mate’ haka, a chant composed in the early 1800s by the Māori chief Te Rauparaha, which celebrates evading one’s enemies.
It’s the same pre-match chant led by the All Blacks rugby team.
Snapping his trident over his knee, it was all pretty dramatic.
Momoa is himself Hawaiian born, and while there’s been some ‘discussion’ online over whether he should be leading a traditional Māori haka, it appears he’s been largely given a pass on ‘cultural’ grounds by the Polynesian community (not least those musclebound gents who were actually involved).
And speaking of musclebound gents, Twitter is rather amused by Mr Momoa’s security detail, which begs the question; who’s protecting who?
What even is the point of Jason Momoa's bodyguards pic.twitter.com/cL1o8QG5vS
— Sarah (@Cinesnark) December 13, 2018
Sorry lads.
Also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman is out now across the UK.
The reviews have been a mixed bag…
