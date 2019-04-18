Jason Momoa shaves off his famous beard leaving fans 'distraught'

Jason Momoa has shaved off his signature beard in the name of the environment [Photo: Getty]

Breaking news: Jason Momoa has shaved off his widely coveted beard.

Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram to debut his fresh-faced aesthetic after seven years of sporting the famous facial hair.

But it was all in the name of the planet, as Momoa shaved off his beard to raise awareness of the need to use recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

“I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change,” Momoa captioned the post [sic]. “A change for the better… for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans, our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum.”





In the clip, the 39-year-old is seen shaving off his beard while bidding farewell to the onscreen characters he has played including Drogo from Game of Thrones Drogo and Aquaman.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing the plant and I think I have a solution […],” he says in the video. “There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet, as long as we recycle… that’s aluminium.”

The video is an advertisement for Ball Corporation – a company which produces recycled aluminium cans.

Yet despite making a conscious effort to help the environment, a number of Momoa fans across the globe were left “distraught” by his new look:

jason momoa has shaved his beard and i am not ok — dumb bitch (@idiotspamz) April 18, 2019

jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world pic.twitter.com/02OMMttsIS — joe (@joedeal_) April 18, 2019

jason momoa shaved his beard off i swear to god if he doesn’t glue that mf back on.. — marissa (@annoyingluna) April 18, 2019

Ok I’m fucking sick of you lot not giving a shit about climate change. Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off in protest. What did I do to deserve this!? I RECYCLE EVERYTHING I TOUCH — Aunty Fin (@finplaydirty) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

jason momoa has shaved his beard off this is the worst easter ever — ella (@eIouise) April 18, 2019

One Twitter user took to the platform to write, “Jason Momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world”.

“Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard (albeit for a good cause) but I am absolutely distraught,” another admitted.

Whereas some were surprisingly impressed with his beard-free appearance with one social media user stating, “Beard or no beard. Still hot”.

Jason Momoa. Beard or no beard. Still hot. — Mel B (@mrsfullylaced) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard off but he still looking fine as hell 🤤😍 bae for life. — elizabeth ambrosini 🌙 (@elambro04) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off and I must admit he looks 👌 #jasonmomoa — RaeBelle (@RaeBelle84) April 18, 2019

Though he’s not the first celebrity to spark controversy after shaving off his signature beard, as Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in hit series Game of Thrones, recently waved cheerio to his facial hair.

Fans across the world were less than impressed and dubbed the act an “utter travesty”.