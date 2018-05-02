Jason Reitman on 'Tully,' getting Cyndi Lauper's blessing and why bad reviews are 'no fun' (exclusive)

When it comes to Hollywood team-ups, Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s partnership has proven time and time again to be golden.

The director and writer have been working together for over ten years, ever since her script about a pregnant teen giving up her child for adoption caught Reitman’s eye. That little indie film, Juno, went onto make over $230 million at the box office against a budget of $7 million, earning four Oscar nominations including a win for Cody in the Best Original Screenplay category to boot.

Four years later, the duo released Young Adult, with Charlize Theron as a divorced ghostwriter, who peaked in high school, hellbent on getting her married high school boyfriend back. Now the three are back once again with a new examination of the American female experience with Tully, and it’s more emotionally wrenching than their previous collaborations.

Yahoo Movies caught up with the director to discuss the film as well as his impression of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and why getting bad reviews for his last two movies weren’t ‘fun.’

YAHOO MOVIES: You and Diablo obviously have a brilliant relationship. How do you work together to bring her story to life but also retain your vision?

JASON REITMAN: Our relationship is something that I can’t really explain, which is not very helpful for you! I didn’t even know when I met her that this was going to be a life-long storytelling marriage. I met her for the first time when I had read her script for Juno, which I thought was absolutely brilliant, and we went for a drink and what I didn’t know it was the first date. We’ve been making movies every five years so I just hope that continues from here on in.

YM: A lot of the films you make are relatable and are about “normal” people. How did you relate to Tully?

JR: I think both Diablo and I are a bit obsessed with the concept of growing up, either too fast or too slow, but not feeling like you’re at the right moment or timeline, or somehow have missed the off-ramp on a highway, and you can really feel it her writing, and my directing. I think it’s that towing the line, the continuity between the three films that also is the connective tissues that allow Diablo and I to make what we’re making.

Speaking of continuity, do you think of all the films you make as existing in the same universe? The Reitman Cinematic Universe maybe?

Yes, this is a big Kevin Feige Marvel plan, you know, that will resolve down the road with Diablo Cody: Infinity War! Haha, but in 15 years down the road there are as many characters, and instead of a war they just go to a school reunion together!

I can honestly see you directing a Hawkeye movie as he has a wife and three kids at home so perfect for a family comedy-drama. Would that or a Marvel movie be of interest to you at all, if you could have the creative freedom to make it?

Is Hawkeye the one with the bow and arrow? I’ve only seen a couple of the movies. I really loved Thor: Ragnarok and I really loved Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy. What I’ve found in that universe is when they take a director like Taika Waititi the results are just magical, and I just can’t imagine what I’d have to offer that universe other than a very self-reflective Hawkeye movie. Where he’s trying to figure out where his life has got to where it is and, just, microwaves dinner and watches reality TV. I’m not sure you really want to see my Hawkeye movie!

I don’t know, you’ve seen The Incredibles and how they weave family into the superhero genre, but there you are, that’s my pitch for you!

I don’t know… Hawkeye’s just there, staring at his arrows. “Why do I fire these anyways?” haha!

