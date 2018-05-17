Jason Statham Apologizes for ‘Offensive Comments’ He Isn’t Sure He Made

Jason Statham has issued an apology for making “offensive comments” — even if he’s not entirely sure that he made them.

“The Transporter” star took to Facebook on Wednesday night to declare that he’s been accused of “using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community” — and while he has “no recollection of making any of these offensive comments,” he’s nonetheless very sorry if he did.

“Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago,” Statham wrote. “I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused.”

The actor continued, “I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologize. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”

According to The Blast, Statham is accused of repeatedly using the phrase “f—ing f-gs” during an argument with his producing partner Steve Casman while filming 2015’s “Wild Card.”

The Blast added that a consultant on “Wild Card” claimed to have recorded Statham allegedly uttering the slurs, and told the actor that he had possession of the recording last year.

Read Statham’s statement below.

