Jean Grey is darker than ever in the new 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' trailer

The latest X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer sees Jean Grey descend further into darkness.

Sophie Turner’s mutant hero takes centre stage in likely the final film in this run of X-Men movies, as she transforms into the terrifying Phoenix.

The switch comes after she and the X-Men, led by Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) head into space to help NASA out by rescuing some stranded astronauts.

While on the mission, a powerful force of energy sweeps through and encompasses Jean who seemingly absorbs its power.

Read more: Turner reveals she had depression filming Game of Thrones

According to Jessica Chastain’s villain Shi’ar, “that power destroys everything it came into contact with, until you.

“The X-Men fear you and what they fear,” she continues. “They seek to destroy,” Jean replies.

Once again the mutants are split into factions led by Charles and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) as they tussle on whether to save or kill the Phoenix but it’s not going to be that easy to do either.

“When I lose control bad things happen,” Jean says, “but it feels good.”

The new X-Men: Dark Phoenix is darker than ever (Credit:Fox) More

Read more: X-Men won’t appear in MCU for a long time, says Marvel boss

This is the fourth movie featuring the younger generation of the X-Men cast including Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Alexandra Shipp (Storm).

Now that Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox, including the rights to the X-Men it’s unlikely another movie will be made with this line-up. Even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says the superheroes won’t appear in the MCU for a while.

Here’s the official synopsis:

This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas on 5th June