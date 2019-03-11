Jed Allan, 'Beverly Hills 90210' star, dies only days after Luke Perry

Jed Allan, the veteran US soap actor, has died at the age of 84.

Allan, who played flamboyant business tycoon Rush Sanders in Beverly Hill 90210, passed away just days after co-star Luke Perry, who suffered a stroke last week, aged 52.

Read more: Luke Perry dies days after suffering a stroke

Posting online, his son Rick Brown said: “So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight.

Jed Allan on Days of Our Lives (Credit: Getty) More

“He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others.”

He was a stalwart of US TV, playing the role of town patriarch C.C. Capwell in the series Santa Barbara.

He was also well known for playing the role of Don Craig in Days Of Our Lives from 1971 to 1985, as well as appearing in Columbo, Lassie and General Hospital.

Jed Allan in Lassie (Credit: NBC) More

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders, Allan’s on-screen son in 90210 said: “So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99.

Read more: Colin Hanks share brilliant Luke Perry story

“He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed. #ripjedallan.”





Allan is survived by sons Mitch, Dean and Rick.



