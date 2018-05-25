Jeff Goldblum says he's 'a flirt, but I've never been creepy'

Jeff Goldblum has been discussing the changing landscape in Hollywood, and while he admits that he is ‘a flirt’, he added that he’s ‘never been creepy’ with it.

In an interview with GQ, the star of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, said that the #MeToo movement has resulted in men in the industry having to be more ‘vigilant’ about their behaviour.

“Yes, I am a flirt probably,” he said. “But I hope not in a way that would violate my otherwise deep devotion to my sweet wife (the Canadian former Olympic gymnast Emilie Livingston).

“My flirtations, if we call them that, are not trying to score any results or score points. I certainly don’t want to be creepy or do anything that would be thought creepy.

“With the climate as it is, and with the page turned as it should be in Hollywood now, one has to be vigilant.

“Never would I want to do anything that is disrespectful or diminishing and I am more aware of that now than ever. I hope I have always amplified people’s enjoyment rather than abuse it.”

Goldblum is known for his flights of sometimes eccentric behaviour, and has, apparently, in the past once stopped a woman from reading on a plane and offered to read aloud to her (he finished the last 90 pages of her book) and has a propensity for reading strangers’ palms.

He goes on: “It was never creepy and I hope my ways have been gracious and full of good will, even in my robust moments of enthusiasm for whomever it was.

“It is only with good will. And so far, it still feels like I can be me.”

As for the palm reading, he adds: “I do like the physical form and, yes, people’s hands do interest me. Is that a bad thing?”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which finds Goldblum reprising his role as Dr Ian Malcolm, is out across the UK on June 6.

His interview with GQ is on shelves from May 31.

