Jennie Garth fires back at trolls who slammed her for not posting a Luke Perry tribute

Jennie Garth is mourning the death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry privately.

The mother of three, 46, had some choice words for social media trolls who criticized her for not posting a tribute to Perry after Garth shared an Instagram picture of her daughters in honor of International Women's Day on Friday.

"These women," Garth captioned a smiling photo of her daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli: Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12.

It marked her first social media post since Perry died Monday at age 52 after suffering a stroke, and fans were quick to call out her lack of public grief.

Garth portrayed Kelly Taylor on "Beverly Hills, 90210," who had a romantic relationship with Perry's Dylan McKay, a bad-boy loner in a group of fresh-faced rich kids attending fictional West Beverly Hills High.

"I love u @jenniegarth but y haven’t u put anything about Luke Perry? My heart is torn & I didn’t even know him," one user commented, while another added: "Guess u are Kelly (Taylor) in real life. Couldn’t even take a minute to write a tribute about Luke. Wow. Self centered much ? No wonder u can’t keep a husband or a man."

Garth clapped back, noting that Perry was not interested in social media.

"Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women," Garth responded in the comments. "It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

She wrote: "His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a (expletive) about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie."

Meanwhile, Perry's fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer thanked friends and family in her first remarks since his death.