Jennifer Aniston Beauty Pageant Dramedy ‘Dumplin’ Lands at Netflix

Netflix announced on Wednesday it has picked up U.S. and international rights to “Dumplin,” a comedic drama starring Jennifer Aniston and “Patti Cakes$” star Danielle Macdonald.

The film, directed by Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal,” “27 Dresses”), is about the plus-size, teenage daughter (Macdonald) of a former beauty queen (Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

The script was written by Kristin Hahn, adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by author Julie Murphy. “Dumplin'” also stars Odeya Rush (“Lady Bird,” “Goosebumps”), Dove Cameron (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Liv and Maddie”) Harold Perrineau (“Lost”), Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Netflix will release the film in the U.S. and select international territories later this year. It will also be released in select U.S. theaters. The debut musical number, “Here I Am,” a reworking of Parton’s 1971 song, will be released Sept. 14.

Music plays a big part in the film and features collaborations and original music from country icon Dolly Parton, who recorded new versions of her classic songs with collaborators such as Sia and Miranda Lambert. “Dumplin'” also has six new original songs co-written by Parton and Linda Perry.

Even Macdonald, who rapped in “Patti Cakes$,” and Aniston lend their voices to the soundtrack, which will be released Nov. 30.

Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi and his company 50 Degrees Entertainment, Hahn and Trish Hofmann served as producers on the film, with Aniston and Danny Nozell executive producing.

Aniston is set to star in another Netflix comedy “First Ladies,” a political comedy about a female president (Aniston) and her same-sex first lady (Tig Notaro).

