Jennifer Lawrence Is 'Happy' and 'Comfortable' with Boyfriend Cooke Maroney as She Turns 28

Jennifer Lawrence is turning a year older with a new man by her side.

The Red Sparrow actress, who celebrates her 28th birthday on Wednesday, has been dating boyfriend Cooke Maroney since early May. The new couple has recently been spotted bonding in Paris.

A source tells PEOPLE the two “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” while out in the French capital.

The insider notes the couple stayed at The Ritz hotel while on their “very short trip” and that they mostly “went walking together.” The two jetted off to the City of Lights last week.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the actress was dating the New York City art gallery director. The duo reportedly met through one of Lawrence’s close friends, according to Page Six TV at the time.

Lawrence and Maroney haven’t shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress couldn’t contain her joy as she shared a grin with Maroney while the two enjoyed their date. Before their evening was over, the pair were seen sharing a kiss at their sidewalk table.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients such as Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll. He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House.

Before she began dating Maroney, Lawrence dated her mother! director Darren Aronofsky. The two dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 before breaking up in November 2017.

Lawrence recently reunited with her ex to present him an award at the BAM Gala in Brooklyn last month, where she called him her “very good friend.”

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”