Jeremy Renner's arms in new movie Tag are CGI after he broke them on set

Move over Henry Cavill’s moustache… we have a new contender for the most mundane use of CGI in a movie.

Special effects bods on new comedy movie Tag were forced to pull out all their skills to make Jeremy Renner’s arms look intact after he broke them both during the first few days on set.

Some background… the movie is based on an article published in the Wall Street Journal in 2014, which detailed a group of friends who have been involved in an almost 30-year-old game of tag, spanning huge distances.

However, during the making of the film, Renner fractured both his right elbow and his left wrist during one of the film’s very few stunts.

(Credit: Twitter)

He said at the time of the incident: “I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

Speaking recently on The Ellen Show, however, his co-star Jon Hamm filled in some of the gaps.

“Jeremy Renner… broke both of his arms at the same time. Day three of production. We had… 40 more days to go?” he joked.

“Keep in mind, this is a man who has done a hundred Avengers movies and been fine. And he does a movie about playing tag… both arms. Like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick.”

He then reportedly had to wear green screen casts on his arms for the duration of the shoot, that would later be painted out in post-production.

Henry Cavill, sans tache (Credit: Warner Bros)

It follows the removal of Henry Cavill’s moustache from scenes in Justice League, after the actor had to return to the set for re-shoots having already begun production on his next movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which required him to have facial hair.

The resulting footage of the airbrushed Cavill’s top lip went rather viral at the time, not least because Cavill made this amazing video about the whole debacle.





And, of course, Twitter loves this CGI arm replacement business. And rightly so.

I want to see a film where Jeremy Renner's CGI arms team up with Henry Cavill's CGI lip. https://t.co/frcLIQAp9X — Stephen Graves (@stephengraves) June 5, 2018





Someone please photoshop Henry Cavill’s mustache in the place of Jeremy Renner’s arms. — Jacob (@JEBermanator) June 4, 2018





Henry Cavill: They CGI'd my mustache off for reshoots of Justice League. Jeremy Renner: Hold my beer! https://t.co/BiuICmhR65 — Josh Langland (@TheHorrorGuru) June 4, 2018





Also starring Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Annabelle Wallis and Isla Fisher, Tag is due out in the UK on June 29.

