Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard to Star in Spy Thriller ‘355’

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Fan Bingbing, and Penelope Cruz have signed on for the independent spy thriller “355.”

Chastain’s Freckle Films will produce “355,” which Simon Kinberg will direct from a script by Theresa Rebeck based on an original idea by Chastain. Producers are Chastain and Kelly Carmichael through Freckle Films along with Kinberg under his Kinberg Genre banner.

“Some of my greatest experiences are being part of an ensemble, both on stage as well as in films,” Chastain said Tuesday. “I see creating something like ‘355’ as an opportunity and privilege to assemble a diverse group of women, all of whom have greatly influenced the film industry through their work, to join together equally and explore the badass world of international espionage and thrillers.

“I have always loved films in this genre: ‘Three Days of the Condor,’ the Jason Bourne franchise to the Bond films, and having the opportunity to create this world with these stellar actresses and Simon Kinberg is truly a dream.”

FilmNation Entertainment and CAA Media Finance Group will kick off sales in Cannes, with a presentation for domestic and foreign buyers with the cast in attendance. FilmNation Entertainment will handle international sales. CAA Media Finance Group will represent the U.S. rights.

The story sees the five women banding together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their considerable talents and training to stop a global organization from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos. Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed – code-named “355” (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution).

Kingberg is making his feature directorial debut on the upcoming “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” He produced “Logan,” “The Martian,” and both “Deadpool” movies.

Kinberg is repped by CAA and Karl Austen at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Chastain is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Hansen, Jacobson. Cotillard is repped by CAA and Adequat. Cruz is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Kuranda Management. Bingbing is repped by CAA. Nyong’o is repped by CAA and Del Shaw. The news was first reported by Deadline.

