Jessica Chastain proves X-Men: Dark Phoenix hasn’t been cancelled

A major rumour hit the gossip circuit last month, thanks to Disney’s purchase of Fox, which basically said that both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants have been cancelled, because Marvel wants to bring Wolverine and his mates into the MCU ASAP.

Well, we don’t know about what’s happening with New Mutants, but we can confirm that Dark Phoenix is definitely happening.

How do we know? Jessica Chastain has just shared a video from the reshoot set, and studios don’t tend to put money into movies that have been thrown into the garbage pile of cancellation.





It’s a fun little video, that proves that a) Chastain is hanging out with her Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg and b) She’s in character as her mysterious shapeshifter alien from the movie. So, unless there’s some kind of weird cosplay thing going on, Chastain is in the middle of reshoots.

As for what this means for New Mutants, well, we can’t say for sure – that has been massively delayed, which obviously isn’t the best sign.

But here’s hoping that’ll be released, and is awesome (we still love the idea of a horror-influenced X-Men movie), so it sends Fox’s Marvel universe off in style… Because we totally want X-Men V Avengers in 2020, please. And if someone could convince Hugh Jackman to come back as Wolverine, that would be great too.

However, X-Men: Dark Phoenix was originally set for 2 November, 2018, but has since been pushed to February 2019 to accommodate reshoots.

The New Mutants, which was originally scheduled to hit cinemas earlier this year, was also delayed twice, from February 2019 to August 2019.

So, yeah, we’re sure they’re both going to be great.





