Jessica Chastain says 'It: Chapter Two' features 'bloodiest scene in movie history'

Someone fetch the Persil… according to Jessica Chastain, there’s a scene in horror sequel It: Chapter Two that might just be the bloodiest in movie history.

The actress plays the grown up Beverly Marsh in the movie, which sees the Losers Club from the first film 27 years on.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she explained that she was finding red corn syrup in unlikely places for some time.

“I’m going say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” she teased.

“It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene… someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film… in a scene.

“The next day I was pulling blood out of my eyeballs.”

It’s an intriguing boast, it’ll have to go a long way to beat movies like The Shining (which fills a corridor with the red stuff), or the Evil Dead remake (which literally rains blood during the finale) or Peter Jackson’s Brain Damage, which holds the current record – using 80 gallons of the stuff, most of which flies around in the lawnmower sequence.

The movie wrapped shooting in October, with director Andy Muschietti posting this snap to his Instagram page in September, perhaps the aftermath of the scene in question.





The first movie, adapted from Stephen King’s 1986 novel, and starring Bill Skarsgård as the malevolent, shape-shifting clown Pennywise, was a huge hit in 2017, earning over $700 million at the box office.

It told the story of ‘the Losers Club’, a gang of misfit teenagers terrorised by Pennywise in their small hometown in Maine.

The sequel finds the club all grown up, with James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, and Bill Hader joining Chastain on the bill.

It’s due out in September, 2019.



