Pennywise returns in terrifying first 'It: Chapter Two' footage

It: Chapter Two footage revealed at CinemaCon, with Jessica Chastain going up against Pennywise

Director Andy Muschietti excited and terrified audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday by revealing the first footage from It: Chapter Two.

The horror movie continues the story from It: Chapter One, where the now-grown up Losers’ Club must once again face the demonic Pennywise the Clown and stop him forever.

Jessica Chastain was the first to be announced in the new cast, playing the grown-up Beverly Marsh, and according to those in attendance at the panel, she takes centre stage in the footage.





The scene, shown to film industry professionals, sees Beverly returning to her childhood home only to find that her father has died and now a Mrs. Kersh lives there, though the new resident acts rather strangely.

The new owner tells Beverly, according to io9: “You know what they say about death? No one who dies in Derry ever really dies.”

Mrs. Kersh says that her parents were in the circus and as Beverly looks around the house and at the old photos on the wall she notices a figure who looks a lot like Pennywise the Clown.

Then the old woman, or something, jumps out at Beverly before the footage cuts to a montage of the Losers’ Club, old and young, including James McAvoy has an older Bill who tells Beverly, “We can do this, but we have to stick together.”

People in attendance have been praising the footage and saying that it looks set to be far scarier than the first film.

It: Chapter Two takes place in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film, set in 1989, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise The Clown.

The 2017 film followed seven children in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, who must band together and face their own personal demons in order to stop the eponymous being terrorising them.

Speaking to Yahoo two years ago, director Andy Muschietti told us Chapter Two would lean into the more trippy aspects of Stephen King’s novel.

“I wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn’t want to get in trouble with that – going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff – and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids,” he said

“There’s another movie to expand into that. Also, there’s a physical truth that it’s a movie that has a budget. And I didn’t want to get into a depiction of a realm that f***s up our budget, the creation of a world that will basically suck up half of our budget, and would have to sacrifice a lot of things.

“So basically it’s a balancing act, but it’s also intricately connected with the content, which is staying true to the emotional aspect of the book.”

Joining Chastain and McAvoy in the adult cast are Bill Hader (Richie), Jay Ryan (Ben), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), James Ransone (Eddie), and Andy Bean (Stan) with Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff return from the first film as the younger Losers, respectively.





The horror franchise is based on the 1986 Stephen King novel It which was first adapted for the screen for the 1990 TV series with Tim Curry in the titular role.

It: Chapter One was critically acclaimed and made a staggering $700.4 million (£531 million) at the global box office.

Chastain has previously stated the new movie contains ‘one of the bloodiest scenes in cinematic history.’

It: Chapter Two will be released in cinemas on September 6, 2019




