Jim Carrey responds to Mussolini's granddaughter calling him 'a b**tard'

Jim Carrey reckons that Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter ’embraces evil’, after the pair had an unlikely spat on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Carrey posted a picture of his most recent painting, a depiction of the dead bodies of the facist leader and his mistress Clara Petacci hanging upside down after they were killed by partisans in 1945.

It was another of Carrey’s attacks on Donald Trump, but Mussolini’s daughter Alessandra, a member of the European Parliament, took exception with the slight.

“You are a bastard,” she replied to Carrey.

When asked about the remark, he told Variety: “It’s a little disconcerting that she’s in government, not because she’s in government, but because she’s obviously still embracing evil.

“She can always flip the cartoon upside down. And it looks like her grandfather is jumping for joy because he just got the head count.

“There’s her solve right there. Just turn it upside down. Turn that frown upside down.”

Carrey has been prolifically painting for some now now, skewering a host of figures from the Trump White House, from former attorney general Jeff Sessions to publicist Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



