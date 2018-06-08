Jim Carrey reunites with Eternal Sunshine creator playing a kid's TV host in crisis

Jim Carrey’s turn in visionary director Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will remain one of his career high points.

Along with films like Man on the Moon and The Truman Show, it shifted the public’s perception of the actor from the rubber-faced clown seen in films like The Mask and Ace Ventura into a serious leading man contender.

Now he’s back with Gondry, who is producing new TV series Kidding for US network Showtime.

It finds Carrey playing Jeff, a host of kids TV also known as Mr Pickles.

Per the show’s official synopisis, Carrey’s character is ‘an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds, who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire’.

“But when Jeff’s family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking,” it continues.

OK, so it’s just a (pretty amazing) trailer, but considering Carrey and Gondry’s pedigree, this could be something very special indeed.

Also starring Catherine Keener, Frank Langella and Judy Greer, it will premiere in the US in September.

