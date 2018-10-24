Jim Carrey Says Clinton, Obama Bombs Were Sent by ‘Terrorists’ Who Were ‘Emboldened’ by Trump’s ‘Hate Speech’

Jim Carrey weighed in on the rash of bombs that were sent to the Clintons, the Obamas and CNN on Wednesday, placing some of the blame on President Donald Trump.

In his latest political cartoon, published to his Twitter account, Carrey said that the bombs were sent by “terrorists” who “were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump.”

“Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump,” Carrey wrote in accompaniment of his latest cartoon.

“If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it,” the “Kidding” star added.

The image itself depicted a Trump-ian mouth captured in full roar, with what appeared to be an explosive device smack-dab in front of it.

According to CNN, suspicious devices intended for Barack Obama and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were intercepted by authorities, while the office of Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida was evacuated after a suspicious package was mailed there.

The outlet also reported that its own New York bureau was evacuated, after a package containing an explosive device was discovered there. That package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, CNN said.

On Wednesday, Trump — who has made frequent targets of Obama, Clinton and CNN — vowed to “get to the bottom” of the situation, though he didn’t mention the intended recipients by name.

“The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority,” Trump said during a pre-planned news conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“We have to unify we have to come together and send a very clear strong unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence, of any kind, have no place in the United States of America,” Trump added. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear as Americans… we’re extremely angry, upset and unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

See Carrey’s latest below.

– Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018





