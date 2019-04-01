Jim Carrey tussles with Benito Mussolini's granddaughter over his new painting

Forget the Trumps – Jim Carrey has incurred the fury of the Mussolini family with his shocking new painting.

Carrey, who is using his flair for art to skewer the political world, posted his latest work up on his Twitter feed yesterday.

In a grim scene, Carrey captioned: “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta.”

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019





Beneath was a painting of Italian facist dictator Benito Mussolini and his lover Claretta Petacci, who were executed by Italian communist partisans in 1945.

Their bodies were then taken hung upside down at a filling station in Milan, the scene replicated in Carrey’s picture.

But in reply to the picture, Mussolini’s 56-year-old granddaughter Allesandra, a former actress, model and now member of the European Parliament, simply wrote: “You are a bastard.”

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019





It was certainly to the point, but not content with taking on Carrey, she also tussled with a few others online who had their own opinions on the matter.

“I think you’re confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather,” said one Twitter user.

“Or maybe with some of your family…,” replied Mussolini.

“My grandfather fought to liberate Europe from people like your grandfather,” said another.

“Do you want applause?” she hit back.

do you want applause? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019





Mussolini has previously threatened legal action against those who publicly disparage her grandfather.

Carrey’s latest painting was, however, most certainly aimed at Donald Trump, however, who has received most of the actor’s ire.

The Eternal Sunshine star has also skewered the likes of former US attorney general Jeff Sessions, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump’s policy advisor Stephen Miller.