Jim Carrey's 'The Grinch' returns to the Official Film Chart Top 10

Grinch-fever has gripped the Official Film Chart as a festive favourite has stolen its way back into the top ten.

Jim Carrey’s 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas has re-entered the chart at number 5, the week Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Grinch was released in cinemas.

Avengers: Infinity War has also returned to the Top 10, placing at number nine while new entries The Incredibles 2 and Skyscraper took the number two and three spots, respectively, on digital downloads alone.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom maintained the top spot for a second week thanks to both digital and discs sales of JA Bayona’s dinosaur sequel.

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Film Chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

