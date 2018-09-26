JK Rowling accused of racism over Nagini portrayal in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Hanna Flint
Contributor
JK Rowling reveals HUGE Harry Potter secret after 20 years

JK Rowling has been accused of racism over the characterisation of Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Harry Potter author and screenwriter is receiving the backlash because people are upset that Claudia Kim is playing a character who in the original books and film series was subservient to Lord Voldemort and his pet.

Some fans believe that by now making Nagini originally a woman, rather than just a snake, it perpetuates an image of women of colour being oppressed by white men.

They shared their ire on Twitter.





Though not everyone was convinced by this argument.




It’s not the first time Rowling has been criticised for changes she’s made to the backstories of the original Harry Potter characters.

While many LGBTQ fans were happy to learn that Dumbledore was gay there was widespread frustration that this wasn’t explicitly addressed in the book or film series, or more prominently in the new film with Jude Law playing a younger version of the Hogwarts headmaster.

Rowling has said that Nagini’s human origin has been her personal secret for 20 years saying that the character was inspired by the Naga of Indonesian mythology.

“They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake,” Rowling tweeted. “Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi.”

Nice save, Jo.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in cinemas on 16 November.

