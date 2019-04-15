Joan Collins escapes 'terrifying' fire in London flat

Joan Collins fled a ‘terrifying’ fire at her flat in London on Saturday, it has emerged.

The 85-year-old actress and her husband Percy Gibson were treated for smoke inhalation after the fire service was called to attend the blaze on Eaton Square in Belgravia at around 4.30pm.

She hailed the actions of the fire brigade, and also her husband, who she said tried to ‘douse the flames’ with a fire extinguisher.

“THANK U from the bottom of my [heart] to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher,” she tweeted.

“And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe.”

Collins posted video of the damage on her Instagram page.





A spokesperson for the fire service told the BBC: “Part of a flat on the first floor of the seven-storey building was damaged by the fire.

“Two people left the property before the brigade arrived.”



