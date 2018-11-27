Jodie Whittaker channels 'Doctor Who' legend Tom Baker in first look at festive episode

BBC releases first look at Doctor Who’s New Year episode (Credit: BBC)

In a nod to one of the truly great – if not perhaps the greatest – Time Lord of all time, Jodie Whittaker has grabbed an iconic piece from the Tardis’s cloakroom.

The first look at this year’s festive episode of Doctor Who finds her sporting a beautifully-striped scarf to keep the winter chill at bay.

And while show boss Chris Chibnall has promised that there will be none of the show’s infamous monsters seen in this new series, this attire harks back to the Doctor Who canon with a multi-coloured accessory like that worn by the legendary Tom Baker during his tenure as The Doctor.

(Credit: BBC) More

The episode – airing on New Year’s Day rather than Christmas, in a break from tradition – will be themed as such.

(Credit: BBC) More

It will find the Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham encountering ‘a terrifying evil’ which has spanned ‘across the centuries of Earth’s history’.

In a grim snap from the episode, it shows the gang investigating the excavated remains of a body.

Who it might be is not known, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Read more

BBC reveals star-studded Christmas line-up

Game of Thrones’ The Long Night: all you need to know

Tales of the Unexpected to get a reboot



