Jodie Whittaker confirms she'll return for 'Doctor Who' season 12

Jodie Whittaker has confirmed her time on Doctor Who will continue into season 12.

It was always unlikely that the first ever female Time Lord would hand over the TARDIS after just one season, but the BBC hadn’t yet confirmed if she’d be returning for a second outing.

But Whittaker won’t go the same way as Christopher Eccleston, who lasted just one stint as the iconic character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Whittaker said: “I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again. It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker’s first season of Doctor Who will come to an end on Sunday (December 9) at 6.25pm on BBC One with the episode ‘The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos’.

The show will then return for an hour-long New Year’s special at 7pm instead of the usual Christmas Day episode.

It’s unclear when season 12 of Doctor Who will air and if The Doctor’s current companions – Bradley Walsh (Graham), Tosin Cole (Ryan) and Mandip Gill (Yaz) – are set to return.

Both season 11 and 12 were confirmed back in 2017, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also revealing in an interview with The Royal Television Society that he has a “five-year plan” for the series.

Chibnall said that the BBC were after “risk and boldness”, which is largely the reason for the introduction of all-new monsters and the lack of classic Doctor Who villains such as the Daleks and Cybermen.

However, it has now been revealed that The Doctor will once again face off with the Daleks in the New Year’s Day special.





