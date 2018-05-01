John Boyega drops huge clue about 'Star Wars: Episode 9' plot

Star Wars: Episode 9 won’t be released until December 2019 but John Boyega has already given a hint at what to expect.

The British actor, who plays Finn in the Disney franchise, has revealed that he’s growing out his hair ahead of the production of the final film in the new trilogy.

“I can’t wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the franchise,” he told PA. “The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why.”

If Finn is set to have long hair for the movie we can expect a significant time-jump in the narrative. It’s one of the ways Marvel showed the difference in time between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok as Heimdall’s hair went from a cropped ‘do to dreadlocks.

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose and John Boyega as Finn in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (Photo: David James/ Disney/ Lucasfilm Ltd./Everett Collection) More

The Last Jedi was set directly after The Force Awakens so we can expect to see a lot of character development and changes in the relationships between some of the key players.

It could also allow for the death of General Leia because of the real-life death of Carrie Fisher. There’s certainly the possibility that Episode 9 opens with Leia’s funeral, therefore, allowing her to be written of the story in a less jarring way.

A significant time jump would also allow for the Resistance to rebuild after much of their numbers was decimated by the First Order, without having to waste Episode 9 minutes on this process. It would allow the film to get right into the action again, with the last few months or years of change detailed in the opening crawl.

The Force Awakens’ director JJ Abrams is returning to helm the final film in this trilogy, which will once again shoot at London’s Pinewood Studios.





Boyega will be joined by Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) though there aren’t any other confirmed members of the cast.

The next movie from the Star Wars universe to hit screens will be Solo: A Star Wars Story set well before the events of A New Hope. It follows Han Solo and the journey that led him to become one of the galaxy’s most famous smuggler.

Solo: A Star Story is out on May 24. Star Wars: Episode 9 is out on December 20, 2019.

