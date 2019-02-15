John Boyega wishes ‘force be with you’ to fans as filming wraps on Star Wars

The movie's stars have announced the end of filming.

JJ Abrams has announced the end of principle filming for the new Star Wars film with its “magical” cast and crew.

Leading man John Boyega offered thanks for a defining chapter in his life after the director called a wrap on the Episode 9 shoot.

Boyega wished the “force” be with Star Wars fans, and thanked the director who has taken the helm of the franchise for offering the chance to “make my dreams come true”.

Abrams posted a picture of key cast members Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac sharing a hug on set.

With the picture on Twitter, the director wrote: “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

Principle photography began in August 2018 and wrapped on Friday. The film is set to be released at the end of 2019.

Boyega shared a post following the end of filming, writing on Instagram: “That’s a wrap on Star Wars episode 9 and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for.

“What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. I personally want to thank @jjabramsofficial for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true

“To our supporters…. See you SOON! May the force be with you.”

Ridley shared the same picture of the hugging cast members.

The film is thought to be the final instalment of the traditional Star Wars franchise.